29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 24, 2023
type here...

Patna opposition meet: 17 oppn parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 LS polls

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PATNA, June 23 (PTI): As many as 17 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of 17 parties expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together.

- Advertisement -

“We had a good meeting and several leaders expressed their views during the meeting. 17 parties have decided to work together and contest the Lok Sabha elections unitedly,” he told reporters.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country’s history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

“We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will take decisions in the next meeting on how to move forward,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“We will have to evolve separate plans for every state and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the Centre,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said,”We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology”.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as “Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement”.

“We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP,” she said and added that “the BJP wants to change history but we’ll ensure that history is saved”.

- Advertisement -

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved ‘Bharat Mata’.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends
Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb’s daughter to undergo gender change

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow