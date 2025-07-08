25.2 C
Peace time is nothing but 'illusion': Rajnath Singh

National
Updated:
NEW DELHI, July 7: Peace time is nothing but an “illusion”, and India must remain prepared for uncertainty even during periods of relative calm, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while hailing the armed forces for the valour they displayed during Operation Sindoor.

In an address at an event, Singh said the performance of the indigenously built equipment and platforms in the operation increased the global demand for India-built military products.

“The world is looking at our defence sector with new respect. A single delay or error in financial processes can directly affect operational preparedness,” he said.

“Most of the equipment we once imported is now being made in India. Our reforms are succeeding because of the clarity of vision and commitment at the highest level,” he said.

The defence minister was addressing the Controllers’ Conference of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD).

“A single delay or error in financial processes can directly affect operational preparedness,” he said, and called on the DAD to evolve from a “controller” to a “facilitator” in sync with increasing participation of the private sector in defence.

Delving into the larger geopolitical situation, the defence minister cited an analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which said the global military expenditure reached USD 2.7 trillion in 2024.

This opens up tremendous opportunities for India’s indigenous defence industries, he said.

The defence minister praised the DAD’s new motto “Alert, Agile, Adaptive” and noted that these are not mere words, but a reflection of the work culture required in today’s rapidly evolving defence environment.

He urged officials to undertake internal reform through self-introspection, rather than relying solely on external audits or consultants. “Improvements made through internal evaluation create living organisations. These reforms are more organic, with fewer barriers.

“Peace time is nothing but an illusion. Even during periods of relative calm, we must prepare for uncertainty.  Sudden developments can force a complete shift in our financial and operational posture,” he said.

“Whether it’s stepping up equipment production or adapting financial processes, we must be ready with innovative techniques and responsive systems at all times,” he said.

He urged the DAD to incorporate this mindset into their planning, budgeting and decision-making systems.

Highlighting the increasing strategic and economic significance of the defence sector, Singh called for a shift in perception from defence spending as mere expenditure to an economic investment with multiplier impact.

“Until recently, defence budgets were not seen as part of the national economy. Today, they are growth drivers,” he added.

Singh said India, along with the rest of the world, is entering a new phase of re-armament, marked by capital-intensive investments in the defence sector.

The defence minister called upon the DAD to incorporate defence economics in their planning and assessments, including social impact analysis of R&D projects and dual-use technologies. (PTI)

