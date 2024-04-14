PM Modi slams Congress in Karnataka rally, calls it “tukde tukde gang”

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, April 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, criticised the Congress party, terming it the “sultan of the tukde tukde gang,” at a public rally in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Sunday.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to undermine the country, he stated that their “animosity towards the nation” has escalated alarmingly. He further alleged that the Congress’s objectives remain the same and that they are risking the nation’s stability for power.

He also rebuked the Congress for their reluctance to recite “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at election rallies and accused them of indulging in appeasement politics. He cautioned against empowering those overtly involved in vote bank politics.

PM Modi, underlining the importance of the forthcoming elections, emphasised that they will determine India’s future not just for the ensuing five years, but up to 2047. The rally saw the presence of several distinguished leaders, including JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka LoP R Ashoka, and state president BY Vijayendra, among others.

This is PM Modi’s inaugural rally in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, where polling for 14 constituencies is slated for April 26. Karnataka will cast their votes in two phases, with the southern constituencies voting in the second phase and the northern ones in the third phase on May 7.