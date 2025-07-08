Positive signs of peace returning in Manipur: RSS

NEW DELHI, July 7: RSS volunteers are making efforts to reduce tension in Manipur by promoting dialogue between Meitei and Kuki communities, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said on Monday, asserting that peace is gradually returning to the state.

Addressing a press conference here, RSS’ national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said delegates, who attended a three-day meeting of the ‘prant pracharaks’ here, shared information on the current situation in Manipur and “positive” developments unfolding in the state.

- Advertisement -

“People from all over the country had come to attend the meeting. They also shared information on how ‘swayamsevaks’ (RSS volunteers) are trying to establish harmony there as quickly as possible, establish peace,” the senior RSS functionary said, briefing on the outcomes of the meeting which concluded on Sunday.

“For this, they (RSS swayamsevaks) are promoting talks between their Meitei and Kuki communities, and all the people, so that there is a good atmosphere among them. They are trying for this,” he said.

Ambekar said that the situation in Manipur has improved compared to last year.

“Many positive things came to light from their (delegates’) experience. It will take some more time (for the situation to return to complete normalcy). But some positive news has been received through them (delegates who attended the RSS meeting),” he added.

- Advertisement -

Replying to a question on the opposition’s claim that there is no normalcy in the state, Ambekar said, “When conditions worsen anywhere, it does not get better in a day. But definitely, if we compare it with the previous years, peace has started returning to some extent.

“The peace process has begun. The dialogues happening between the two sides will progress.”

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

- Advertisement -