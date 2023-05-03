Punjab govt offices brim with activity in early hours as new timetable kicks in

CHANDIGARH/LUDHIANA, May 2 (PTI): Punjab government employees had an early start at work on Tuesday with new office timings coming into force. For the next two-and-a-half months, the office timings are 7.30 am to 2 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm.

The new timetable does away with the 30-minute lunch break. Still, employees will work an hour less than before.

The new work hours will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of Rs 40-42 crore, according to officials.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who along with his staff arrived at Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh at 7.28 am, went straight to his office before later addressing the media.

He said the new work hours will ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised in government offices.

“Before implementing this decision, we talked to the employees and the people and they agreed (to the decision on the changed timings),” Mann told reporters at a press conference.

He said the move will help save power and added that “power is a big issue”. Government employees, from IAS, IPS officers to superintendents and peons, were seen heading to their respective offices at many places in Punjab before the deadline of 7:30 am.

Cabinet ministers too adhered to the new timeline as they reached their offices before time.

“Good Morning Punjab..Work is Worship.. Great initiative by @PunjabGovtIndia to change Office timings from 7:30am to 2pm. Small steps will lead to GREAT Achievements & Unparalleled Heights under dynamic leadership of @BhagwantMann ji.. Lets all work together for this Dream,” Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora tweeted.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who reached her office in Patiala well before 7:30 am, said, “As per directions of CM sir @BhagwantMann ji #TeamPatiala is present in all Govt offices at 7:30am, we are committed to serve our citizens with full zeal of work is worship.”

Elaborating upon the benefits of the new office timing, the chief minister said when the government offices close at 2 pm and electrical appliances on the premises are shut, it will mean lower consumption by about 350 megawatts per day, resulting in savings of about Rs 16-17 crore per month on power bills.

“Thus, a total of Rs 40-42 crore will be saved during the period (till July 15),” he said.

According to the power department, peak consumption hours are from 1.30 pm to 4 pm, and the new timings will help ease the load during those hours, Mann added.

Although the move was seen by many employees as an opportunity to spend more time with their families, outstation employees expressed concern over the new timetable.

“The bus timing of my children is also 7.30 am and I have to be in office at 7.30 am. I dropped my children near the spot from where the school bus picks them up at 7.15 am and rushed to the office. I kept worrying about my children who had to wait for the bus all alone and board themselves,” an employee rued.

Another employee said it will be tough, especially for women outstation employees, who will have to get up very early to complete household chores, send children to school and then head to their offices.

In Ludhiana, the changed office timings evoked a mixed response from officials, employees and the general public.

While most of the officials were seated at their desks by 7.30 am, as it was the first day after the changed schedule, there was not much rush of people who usually visit the offices, in the morning hours.

Officials maintained that the routine may take a few days to pick up and the general public will start visiting the offices in morning hours.

On Tuesday, the visitors started to trickle in around the normal time after 10.30-11 am.

Some women employees complained that they found it difficult to reach office on time.

“Most of us have to take care of children, get them ready for school and also handle household work before coming to office,” a woman employee working in Ludhiana’s mini secretariat said, adding that it has become so hectic as the children have to reach school at the same time.

Some outstation employees, who shuttle between neighbouring towns and cities, also found it difficult to commute early in the morning.

They said those employees, who live in Jalandhar and are posted in Ludhiana and vice versa, will now have to leave at 5 or 5.30 am to reach their offices by 7:30 am.

Vikas Juneja, president, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Employees Union, Ludhiana, said he supported the government’s move to save electricity. He said there may be some initial hiccups, but hoped that things will normalise very soon.

Ashwani Sahota, chairman, Ludhiana Municipal Employees Sangharsh Union also welcomed the move and said the employees are happy with the change.

