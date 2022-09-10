Rajasthan CM Gehlot launches 100 days’ employment scheme for families in urban areas

JAIPUR, Sept 9: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched the “Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme” along the lines of the MGNREGA to provide 100 days of employment a year to families in urban areas.

Calling it a historic scheme, Gehlot said any family that wanted to increase their income at a time of high inflation could seek jobs under the scheme. He added that the employment guarantee programme was prepared after studying similar such schemes in other states.

“We recently held a rally in Delhi against the Centre over inflation. This fight with the Centre will run parallel in public interest but here is an excellent scheme under which various types of works will be done,” Gehlot said.

Local Self Government and Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said more than four lakh people registered under the scheme, while job cards had been issued to 2.5 lakh. On the first day, around 40,000 people got jobs.

The project was launched during a state-level event at Ambedkar Bhawan in the state capital. It was also telecast live at district-level events attended by ministers in charge of those districts.

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar, local MLAs Rafiq Khan and Amin Kagzi, and Social Welfare Board chairperson Archana Sharma were present.

Ten women beneficiaries were presented job cards during the function. Gehlot also interacted with them.

Under the scheme, projects on environment protection, water conservation, heritage conservation, maintenance of gardens, removal of encroachment, illegal sign boards, hoardings and banners, and sanitation, and cleanliness will be undertaken.

People in the 18 to 60 age group are eligible for the scheme. At least 50 people in each ward of urban local bodies will be given employment.

To register for the scheme, a Janaadhar card or its registration slip is required. Registrations can be done at e-Mitra centres. The government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme, which was announced by the chief minister during this year’s state budget.

The work permitted under the scheme will be approved and executed through committees at the state, district or local body level. The state government will also reward local bodies doing good work under the scheme.

During the event, Gehlot also highlighted the other schemes of the state government.

He said the government had made treatment free under the Chiranjeevi scheme so that the poor did not need to sell their belongings for treatment.

The chief minister also highlighted the state government’s initiative to open Mahatma Gandhi English Medium schools and a scheme to distribute free sanitary napkins to women.

He added that the government would provide smartphones with three years of free internet connection to 1.35 crore women. (PTI)