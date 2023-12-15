17 C
Rajya Sabha chairman warns Raghav Chadha over hand gesture, says ‘Use your mouth’

New Delhi, Dec 15: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar admonished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha due to his protest in the House regarding the Opposition’s demand to suspend the day’s scheduled business to address the recent security breach in Parliament.

The Opposition members expressed disapproval when the Chairman refused to approve the notices for suspension of the day’s planned business to discuss the ‘serious situation’ resulting from the ‘security breach’ in Parliament on December 13.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha attempted to raise a point of order through a hand gesture, which was objected by Dhankhar.

The Chairman advised Chadha to use verbal communication instead of hand gestures to raise points of order. Dhankhar further reprimanded Chadha, advising him to learn proper parliamentary behaviour.

Prior to this incident, Chadha had backed the Opposition MPs’ demand for a discussion on the Lok Sabha security lapse.

