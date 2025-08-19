Rajya Sabha Clears Indian Ports Bill, 2025, Replacing Colonial-Era Law

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 19: The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, superseding the 117-year-old Indian Ports Act of 1908. The bill, already approved by the Lok Sabha, will now be tabled for Presidential assent before being enacted into law.

The Bill, tabled by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, seeks to modernize port management, improve Centre–State coordination, bolster investor confidence, and promote environmental sustainability in India’s maritime economy.

Describing it as a “milestone reform,” Sonowal stated the new structure would harness India’s maritime potential and drive the nation towards global leadership in the shipping sector. “Ports are not merely gateways to trade; they are drivers of economic growth, jobs, and sustainable development,” he added.

Important Features of the Bill:

• Maritime State Development Council (MSDC): Statutory advisory body for coordination between the Centre and coastal States with the responsibility of drafting a National Perspective Plan for harmonious port development.

• Empowering Coastal States: The State Maritime Boards will administer transparent and consistent management in India’s 12 major and over 200 non-major ports.

• Dispute Resolution Mechanism: Sector-specific committees will be established to ensure effective redressal of disputes.

• International Green Norms: International environmental conventions like MARPOL and Ballast Water Management must be followed.

• Disaster Preparedness: Emergency response and disaster management systems in ports will have to be strong.

• Digitalisation: Implementation of Maritime Single Window and sophisticated vessel traffic systems to minimize delay and enhance efficiency.

Sonowal pointed out that the reforms align India’s port sector with international best practices adopted in Singapore, South Africa, the European Union, and the United States. He also pointed to the model of cooperative federalism behind the legislation, stating, “The establishment of the Maritime State Development Council is an excellent example of how Centre and States can work hand-in-hand for national progress.”