Tripura MLA Seeks Withdrawal of ST Benefits for Tribal Women Marrying Non-Tribals

HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, AUGUST 19: Rebel-turned Tipra Motha Party legislator Ranjit Debbarma on Monday charged that non-tribal men are intentionally marrying tribal women in Tripura to avail benefits allocated for Scheduled Tribes (STs). He called upon the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to withdraw ST benefits for tribal women who marry outside their community.

- Advertisement -

In an August 12 letter, Debbarma said such marriages were being utilized as loopholes to avoid taxation and take advantage of tribal perks. In his view, many non-tribal men sell off their businesses and properties to their tribal spouses post-wedding to escape paying genuine taxes. He provided examples of petrol pumps, gas agencies, ration shops, and other business ventures now being operated in the names of ST women specifically for this reason.

The MLA also accused non-tribal men of also taking advantages of central and state government schemes by taking advantages of these marriages. They buy land in their wives’ names and avoid land taxes, he said. “Most disturbing is that non-tribal boys are occupying huge tracts of land in the jurisdiction of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and using them for cultivation, rubber plantation, brickfields, and even health facilities—without paying any taxation,” Debbarma stated.

He contended that such practices counter the very principle of tribal welfare schemes and constitute massive abuse of resources. In making a call for immediate action, he called on the NCST to forthwith act and withdraw ST benefits for tribal women married to non-tribal husbands.

Debbarma also forwarded copies of his letter to the Tripura Governor, the Chief Minister, the Tribal Welfare Minister, and the Tribal Welfare Department Secretary, demanding speedy and suitable action.

- Advertisement -

“Non-tribal boys are evading taxes by marrying tribal girls in all aspects of life,” Debbarma emphasized, pointing to the need for immediate protection of tribal rights and preservation of resources from exploitation.

