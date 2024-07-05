Rental vehicles, cabs, feeder buses to be available at all Delhi-Meerut RRTS stations

NEW DELHI, July 4: In a bid to improve last mile connectivity, the NCRTC on Thursday said that it will make rental two-wheelers, cab services, autorickshaws and feeder bus services available at all RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) also said that passengers at Sahibabad and Ghaziabad stations will get a 10 per cent discount on Rapido bike taxis.

With the start of operations of Namo Bharat trains, the NCRTC is also making efforts to provide the facility of rental two-wheelers, rental bicycles at the stations so that people get last mile connectivity, the statement said.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are running in the 34-km section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North over eight stations.

Electric buses of Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited have been made available to all these operational stations for last mile connectivity. These electric buses are available at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North stations, it said.

Apart from this, passengers using Rapido bike taxi are being given a 10 per cent discount for those travelling in Namo Bharat trains at Ghaziabad and Sahibabad stations, the statement said.

Soon this facility will be available for passengers at other stations as well, it said.

The NCRTC has now invited open expressions of interest from service providers to improve last mile connectivity in the entire corridor, the statement said.

Service providers for electric/CNG powered shuttle-bus service, pre-paid electric/CNG powered taxi services, app-based electric/CNG powered cab service, prepaid/metred electric/CNG powered auto-rickshaw service, electric/CNG powered sharing service, sharing e-rickshaw service, two wheeler bike taxi service for point to point mobility from stations, two wheeler rental service, rental cycle service from stations, electric/CNG rental car service from stations etc. are being sought, it said.

Additionally, expression of interest has also been invited to set up at least one battery swapping station for feeder e-rickshaw service operation at all stations of the corridor. Battery swapping station will not only promote electric vehicles but will also provide last mile connectivity to the people, the statement said.

The NCRTC has been working from the very beginning to provide last mile connectivity to maximum number of people so that people living far from the stations that may be operational in future can also reach RRTS and Meerut Metro stations without any hassle, it said.

It said that there will also be provision of rental two-wheelers and rental bicycles around the stations to help passengers complete short-term tasks. The passengers will be able to avail this facility by paying on hourly basis and after the work is over, they can park their vehicle or bicycle back at the vehicle/cycle point built in the stations and travel further by Namo Bharat trains.

These efforts of NCRTC will create a better and friendly transport system, which will not only reduce pollution but will also reduce road accidents, it added. (PTI)