Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Rs 13,422 crore disbursed to street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Dec 16: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has disbursed 94.31 lakh loans amounting to a total of Rs 13,422 crore to street vendors under the PM SVANidhi scheme till December 8, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu said that out of 94.31 lakh loans, 40.36 lakh loans have been repaid by street vendor beneficiaries.

The micro-credit scheme for urban street vendors, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 50,000, was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The minister said that no fraud-related complaints have been received against the agencies or companies disbursing loans under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme.

“As on 08.12.2024, 94.31 lakh loans have been disbursed amounting to Rs 13,422.16 crore under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Out of 94.31 loans, 40.36 lakh loans have been repaid by street vendor beneficiaries,” he said in the written reply.

All states have been divided under three categories based on their size — large states, hilly and northeast states, small states, and Union territories, Sahu said.

He also said that based on their size and categorisation, each state has been provided a disbursement target against which their performance is measured and ranked.

In July this year, Madhya Pradesh secured first place under the ‘Best Performing State’ category in the PM SVANidhi scheme.

After Madhya Pradesh, Assam has been ranked second in the ‘Best Performing State- Innovation and Best Practices Award’ category. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
