Sajad Gani Lone slams Omar government over ‘steep hike’ in power bill

SRINAGAR, Nov 19: Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday hit out at the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir over the “steep hike in electricity bills”.

Claiming that the electricity bills were higher by nearly 50 per cent, Lone, who is MLA from Handwara, criticised the ruling party for creating an “electricity mess” and demanded immediate intervention.

“Phone calls from various villages reveal electricity bills inflated by 50%. Even I am confused – did they promise to decrease electricity tariffs or increase them?” he questioned.

Lone accused the NC-led government of employing “age-old trickery” by raising tariffs only to later offer waivers as a political gimmick.

“Imagine a household paying 100 in electricity fees. Instead of reducing it to Rs 50 as promised, they hike it to 200, then waive 50, leaving the consumer paying 150 – still 50% more than before the elections. This isn’t relief; it’s deceit. Trust me, if they do it, I will not be surprised,” he said.

Calling on the Power Development Department to act immediately, Lone urged them to stop what he described as “arbitrary and unjustified” tariff hikes. (PTI)

