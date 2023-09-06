Sarba inaugurates Regional Review meeting of the National Ayush Mission

CHENNAI, Sept 5: The Regional Review meeting of National Ayush Mission was ceremonially

inaugurated by the union minister of ports, shipping & waterways and ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal

along with the Union minister of State for Ayush & Women and Child Development, Munjpara

Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; minister of health & family welfare, Govt of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Ma

Subramanian; minister of health & family welfare, Govt of Karnataka, Dinesh Gundu Rao; secretary,

ministry of ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha among other senior officials from governments of Andhra

Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, UT of Puducherry, UT of Lakshadweep and

Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.

During the meeting, all the participating states & union territories presented detailed presentations

on the state of Ayush and progress of leading Ayush programmes under implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, the union minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sonowal

said, “Today, we had a very fruitful discussion on Ayush and how the traditional system of medicine

can be promoted further towards realising a Swastha Bharat – the vision of Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi. Our rich heritage and potential of traditional form of medicine has withstood the

test of time in generations of humanity to live a better, healthier and happier life. We must take full

advantage of this generous forms of medicine – be it Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy,

Sowa Rigpa, or Homoeopathy. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

ji, we have been working towards scientifically integrate traditional forms of medicine with the

modern medicine. This will not only help people heal from ailments but also empower to stay

healthy to enjoy a better quality of lives. Modi ji has not only encouraged the use of traditional

medicine in India but has also led a global movement to invest, innovate and integrate traditional

medicine with modern medicine to develop a holistic line of healthcare solutions. In this spirit, I

would like to call all the southern states to explore the possibility of setting up an Integrated Ayush

Department in all its leading state hospitals, in line with the setting up of similar departments in all

19 AIIMS, under the guidance of Modi ji. We must do everything possible to invest, innovate, &

integrate traditional system of medicine for enhancing the quality of life of the people.”

Highlighting the utility of Ayush system of medicine, the union minister further said, “Ayush has

some robust programmes like Ayurvidya for promotion of healthy lifestyle through Ayush for school

children; Supraja: Ayush for Maternal & Neonatal intervention; Vayomitra which is Ayush based

geriatric programme; Prevention and management of Osteoarthritis and other Musculoskeletal

disorders, Ayush Mobile Medical units etc. will strengthen the Ayush systems. Our beautiful state of

Tamil Nadu with its rich heritage also contributes strongly to the ever growing popularity of Ayush

through Siddha. We believe Siddha has more to offer to make humanity healthier and happier. We

must work towards promotion of Siddha, not just in & around the periphery of Tamil Nadu but

whole of India so that more and more people can avail the wonderful benefits of Siddha to lead a

better, healthier and happier life.”

The Union Cabinet has approved for operationalised of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres

(AHWCs) by the Ministry of Ayush through State/UT Governments as a component of NAM by the

year 2023-24. The main objectives are to establish holistic wellness model based on Ayush principles

and practices, to empower masses for “self- care” to reduce the disease burden, out of pocket

expenditure and to provide informed choice to the needy public. Ministry of Ayush has so far

released Rs 719.70 crores to southern states/UTs (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep,

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana) under NAM since 2014-15. Ministry has also supported 17

Integrated Ayush hospitals in Southern States and out of that 06 are operational as reported by

them. Out of 12,500 AHWCs, Ministry has already supported 2181 AHWCs in Southern States/UTs

and out of that 1518 are reported functional by the them. Speaking on the occasion, Union minister

of State for Ayush and Women & Child Development, Mahendrabhai Munjapara said, “I believe we

have to emphasize outcomes as a more meaningful measure of programme value than output. We

may have to realign our strategies and techniques to plan, execute and report our performance that

facilitates measure of outcomes. I am confident that discussions today will give us an opportunity to

learn from each other best practices and building a strong bonding among all of us. With the active

participation of States, it is expected to ensure better access to Ayush healthcare services, better

availability of medicines & trained manpower, improvement in Ayush education through a well-

equipped and added number of Ayush Educational Institutions, reduction in communicable/non-

communicable diseases through targeted Public Health Programmes using the strengths of Ayush

systems of medicine.”

Till 2022-23, 315 Ayush Hospitals and 5,023 Ayush dispensaries have been supported for Up-

gradation of infrastructure and other facilities. Financial Assistance has also been provided for 13

New Ayush Educational Institutions and 77 Under-Graduate and 35 Postgraduate Ayush Educational

Institutes have been supported for upgradation of infrastructure, Library and other things. Under

NAM, the ministry is providing support to the States/UTs including Southern States/UTs for Co-

location of Ayush facilities in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and

District Hospitals (DHs), setting up of Integrated Ayush hospitals, new Ayush Dispensaries,

operationalisation of Ayush Health & Wellness Centres by upgrading the existing Ayush Dispensaries

and Sub-Centres, upgradation of UG & PG Ayush Education Institutes, so that the people may be

able to avail the services from more Ayush healthcare facilities.