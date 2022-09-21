24.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...

SC notice to Centre on plea alleging shortage of anti-HIV drugs

National
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs for treating HIV patients in the country.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the Ministry of Health, National AIDS Control Organisation and others on a plea filed by an NGO.

- Advertisement -

“The petitioners have submitted that there are shortages in the procurement of ART drugs in the country and the tender for 2021-22, which was due in August 2021, was issued in December 2021 and eventually failed. Issue notice, returnable in two weeks,” the bench said.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is treatment of people infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) using anti-HIV drugs.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Indian Network for People living with HIV/AIDS alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs in the country.

The plea contended that non-availability of drugs at the AntiRetroViral Therapy Centres of the National AIDS Control Organisation results in hampering ARV treatment of the people living with HIV/AIDS. (PTI)

Places to Explore in Shimla
Places to Explore in Shimla
Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond
Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond
BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport
BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport
Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand
Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

One farmer dying every hour in BJP rule: Congress

The Hills Times - 0
Places to Explore in Shimla Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand 10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!