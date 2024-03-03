20 C
Monday, March 4, 2024
Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan quits politics, was denied ticket for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi, March 3: Former Union Minister and current BJP MP, Harsh Vardhan, declared his resignation from politics on Sunday. This announcement came a day subsequent to BJP’s release of its initial list of Lok Sabha election candidates, which did not feature Vardhan’s name.

In his resignation post, Vardhan looked back on his achievements during his ‘over thirty years of a glorious electoral career’ and expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers.

The 69-year-old leader, who is also the former Union Health Minister, mentioned his victories in all five assembly and two parliamentary elections he participated in and his significant roles in the party and governments at both state and central levels.

Vardhan revealed he will be rejoining the medical profession, and expressed his eagerness to return to his ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar. BJP, in its first list of Lok Sabha election candidates, announced a significant reshuffle in Delhi, dropping four sitting MPs including Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Harsh Vardhan, and selecting new candidates in their constituencies.

