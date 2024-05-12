25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

Sex videos: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested in Chitradurga

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHITRADURGA (KARNATAKA), May 11: BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda was arrested in connection with the release of an explicit sex video allegedly involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

According to police, Devaraje Gowda was arrested at Gulihal tollgate by the Hiriyur police in this district on Friday night for leaking the video in a pen drive.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested on a tip-off received by the Hassan police, which wanted his presence for the case.

Several explicit videos involving Prajwal started making the rounds ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which took place on April 26.

The MP, a grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is absconding and a ‘blue corner’ notice has been issued against him by Interpol.

Three FIRs, including charges of rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing and threatening, have been registered against Prajwal.

- Advertisement -

Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these videos, which he has categorically rejected.

He contested in the 2023 Assembly elections against JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura H D Revanna.

Revanna, father of Prajwal, is at present in jail on charges of kidnapping a woman, a mother of three. (PTI)

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

Best Romantic Places In Goa
Best Romantic Places In Goa
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Advantages Of Mango Leaves
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

In-Form Royal Challengers Bengaluru Eye Fifth Win In A Row Against...

The Hills Times -
Best Romantic Places In Goa Advantages Of Mango Leaves Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try