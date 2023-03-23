Shahid Diwas: PM Modi, Assam CM Pay Homage To Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru to mark Shahid Diwas. PM Modi acknowledged their “unparalleled” sacrifice in India’s freedom struggle from British Raj.

The Prime Minister on his Twitter handle wrote, “India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.” Along with a video alongside.

Meanwhile, tributes have been flowing from every corner of the country inclusive of political leaders remembering their contribution to the battle for independent India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also in his Twitter paid homage. Sharing an image, he stated, “With their indomitable spirit & desire for freedom, the valiant trio of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev & Rajguru galvanized youth of Bharat to rise up against colonial British Raj. On their punyatithi, commemorated as #ShaheedDiwas, I pay my homage to the freedom heroes.”

It is to be noted that March 23 is one of the various dates observed as Martyr’s Day or Shahid Diwas in India to honor those who made the supreme sacrifice in India’s struggle for freedom. Today commemorates the anniversary, of the deaths of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru.