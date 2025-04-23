23.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

Shakti Dubey tops UPSC 2024 without coaching

Father credits academic discipline, determination to daughter’s achievement

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

PRAYAGRAJ (UP), April 22: Shakti Dubey, who has secured the top rank in the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), achieved the feat without enrolling herself in any coaching institute, her father revealed on Tuesday.

Dubey, a resident of the Mamabhanja Talab area in the Naini area of Prayagraj’s Yamuna Nagar locality, studied locally up to Class 12.

- Advertisement -

“Shakti studied till Class 12 at the SMC Ghoorpur, just nearby, and later topped the B.Sc exam from the University of Allahabad,” her father, Devendra Dubey, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police, told reporters here.

Related Posts:

“After graduation, she pursued M.Sc from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she also topped. Though we initially sent her to Delhi for coaching, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to return home and she continued her preparations on her own,” he said.

Shakti’s mother, Prema Devi, said the news of her daughter topping the exam was overwhelming. “I could not believe it at first. This has been possible only with the god’s grace,” she said, adding that Shakti is currently in Delhi and will be returning home soon.

According to the UPSC, Shakti appeared in the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subjects. She holds a B.Sc degree in biochemistry from the University of Allahabad.

- Advertisement -

Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured the second and third ranks respectively in this year’s examination, the commission announced on Tuesday.

The Civil Services Examination is held annually in three stages — preliminary, mains and interview — to recruit officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services.

The preliminary examination for 2024 was held on June 16 last year, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the written (main) examination in September 2024.

Of them, 2,845 made it to the personality test conducted between January 7 and April 17 this year.

- Advertisement -

In all, 1,009 candidates — 725 men and 284 women — have been recommended for appointment to various services by the UPSC. (PTI)

Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 arrested after youth dies in Jorhat assault

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong