Significant unity achieved among Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: In a significant development, the Zo ethnic tribes belonging to the Kuki-Zomi-Mizo-

Hmar community in Manipur have come together under one unified entity called ‘Zo United’. This

historic unity was achieved following a decision made on September 7, during a meeting attended by

representatives from various tribe-based groups within Manipur’s Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo communities.

The meeting was hosted by Mizoram’s NGO Coordination Committee and took place in Aizawl City. It

aimed to address the need for a stronger united front to safeguard tribal territories against perceived

threats from militant outfits targeting the minority ethnic Mizos.

The formation of ‘Zo United’ is a step towards enhancing unity and cooperation among all ethnic Mizo

groups and associations. Leaders for this newly formed body will be selected before September 20, with

representation from each tribe and sub-tribe Inpi/Inpui (apex body), as well as the Indigenous Tribal

Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), and the Hill Tribal Council (HTC).

It’s important to note that ‘Zo United’ does not represent a single ethnic Mizo tribe but rather an

organization established to strengthen tribal unity and collaboration.

As part of this unity-building effort, the near-defunct Coordination Committee on Separate

Administration Manipur (CORSAM) and Joint Inpi Council (JIC) were disbanded during the conference.

The meeting saw participation from 16 Manipur hill tribal groups, six Manipur tribal Members of

Parliament, including two state ministers, and representatives from the Mizoram NGO Coordination

Committee.

Recent events, such as the alleged assault on residents of Pallel, a Kuki-Zomi-Hmar hamlet in Manipur’s

Tengnoupal district, prompted discussions around the need for greater unity among these ethnic

communities.