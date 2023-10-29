22 C
Six dead after passenger trains collide in Vizianagaram, rescue operation underway

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

A total of six people died while 25 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The cause of the collision is yet to be ascertained.

Of the two trains, one was heading towards Vizianagaram to Raigada, Odisha. Whereas, the other train was going from Vishakapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager informed that it was a rear collision between the two passenger trains. “3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured.

“Rescue operations are underway, local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. The death toll is likely to go up as rescue operations are underway,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the incident from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on call and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said.

Meanwhile, accident relief trains have reached the spot to immediate relief measures.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Indian Railways has released helpline numbers for victims of the train accident that was held between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

The helpline numbers are:

Bhubaneswar – 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069

Waltair – 0891-2885914

