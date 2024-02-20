19 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 20: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, according to official sources. Her nomination was registered on February 14.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state.

The trio’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha was due to a lack of other contesting leaders. Mrs Gandhi has been representing Raebareli in the Lok Sabha since 2006, a constituency with a significant legacy for the Gandhi family.

Notable figures like Firoz Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, and Sheila Kaul have previously won from this seat.

Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Putin gave Kim Jong Un a Russian-made car in a show...

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India