Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Feb 20: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, according to official sources. Her nomination was registered on February 14.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state.

The trio’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha was due to a lack of other contesting leaders. Mrs Gandhi has been representing Raebareli in the Lok Sabha since 2006, a constituency with a significant legacy for the Gandhi family.

Notable figures like Firoz Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, and Sheila Kaul have previously won from this seat.