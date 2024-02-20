Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

HT Digital,
New Delhi, Feb 20: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, according to official sources. Her nomination was registered on February 14.
Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state.
The trio’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha was due to a lack of other contesting leaders. Mrs Gandhi has been representing Raebareli in the Lok Sabha since 2006, a constituency with a significant legacy for the Gandhi family.
Notable figures like Firoz Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Arun Nehru, and Sheila Kaul have previously won from this seat.