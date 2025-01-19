Strong Met services key to development, India model for developing countries: WMO chief

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: India is very well positioned in terms of the quality of climate services and it understands the critical role of strong meteorological services in the development agenda, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) chief Celeste Saulo has said.

Saulo told PTI in an interview here that meteorological and climate services play a critical role in all sectors of the economy, including logistics, transportation, tourism, energy and agriculture.

- Advertisement -

However, she also pointed out that unlike India, many developing countries have not yet fully integrated these services into their various sectors.

Highlighting the role of weather services in renewable energy, Saulo said, “If you think about renewables — wind, solar and hydro — they all depend on weather. Energy transition needs a strong Met service. While India understands the critical role of the Met service in the whole development agenda, many developing country colleagues are not there yet.”

“India is very well positioned in terms of the quality of the meteorological and climate services that they provide, thanks to the India Meteorological Department,” said Saulo, who attended the IMD’s 150th year celebrations here.

She said the IMD turning 150 is a unique achievement.

- Advertisement -

“Few countries can tell the world that they have Met services 150 years old. This speaks of history but it’s also a policy within the country that understands that new technology and climate are important. You need to invest in them,” she said.

The WMO chief called for a shift in how meteorological services are perceived.

“What I expect from a developing country like India is reinforcing the role of the Met services, not just as the provider of the weather forecast on the TV but (also) as the provider of critical information for climate adaptation, productivity, energy transition, and securing people’s lives,” she said.

Underscoring the broader economic implications of accurate weather forecasts, she said, “The value of good weather prediction is huge for investors, businesses, productivity, logistics, transportation, tourism (and) everything. Can you think of an activity that is not impacted by weather?”

- Advertisement -

“What we need to put in the agenda is the role of Met services in the decision-making that impacts the economy and the sustainability of the economy of every single country, and that is particularly relevant for the developing world,” she added.

Saulo stressed that failing to integrate weather data into decision-making processes is a missed opportunity for growth.

“If you don’t use weather information in your decision-making process, you lose the opportunity to get the best out of your business,” she warned.

The senior meteorologist also told PTI that the WMO and governments across the world were doing their best to improve the quality of forecasts but the efforts were not enough considering the unprecedented rate of warming.

She also said that governments and the private sector are not doing enough to mitigate climate change which will have irreversible consequences on future generations but stopped short of saying that the planet has reached the point of no return. (PTI)