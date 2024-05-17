29 C
Supreme Court Directs Union To Deport 17 Foreigners Languishing In Assam Detention Centre

NEW DELHI, May 16: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union of India to deport 17 foreigners languishing in a Assam detention centre, noting there is no offence registered against them.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted a report submitted by the State Legal Services Authority which stated that there are 17 declared foreigners detained in the detention centre in Assam.

“We are of the view that Union of India must take immediate steps for deporting these 17 foreigners as there is no offence registered against them,” the bench said.

Noting that a number of foreigners have been languishing in detention centres for years, the top court in April had asked the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to apprise it about the foreigners detained for more than two years.

It had also directed the legal services authority to constitute a team to visit the detention centres to find out the facilities made available to foreigners.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the release of persons who have completed more than two years in detention centres in the state. (PTI)

