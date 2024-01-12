Swachh Survekshan: Indore named ‘cleanest’ city for 7th time

Strap: Surat emerges joint winner

NEW DELHI, Jan 11: Indore bagged the cleanest city of India title for the seventh time in a row while Surat came out a joint winner for the top rank in the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Thursday.

Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’.

In the ‘best-performing states’ category, Maharashtra was named the cleanest state in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In the last annual survey, Madhya Pradesh bagged the cleanest state title.

Three cities of West Bengal — Madhyamgram (444th rank), Kalyani (445th rank) and Haora (446th rank) — occupied the bottom rankings.

Among the bottom three in the state category includes Rajasthan, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the survey results, Maharashtra’s Sasvad got the cleanest city award among 3,970 cities with less than one lakh population.

Chhattisgarh’s Patan and Lonavala in Maharashtra got the second and third positions respectively while Nagaland’s Pungro city is ranked the last in this category.

Varanasi is the cleanest ‘Ganga town’, followed by Prayagraj, Bijnor, Haridwar, Kannauj, Patna, Rishikesh, Kanpur, Rajmahal and Sahiganj. Among the 88 Ganga towns, Chhapra is ranked the last.

In the category of cleanest cantonment boards, Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow topped the chart while Deolali in Nashik and Ahmedabad were on other two spots.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attended the event.

According to the data, 4,477 urban local bodies participated in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 and 12 core citizen responses were received. 92,720 municipal wards, 61 cantonment boards, 88 Ganga towns and 18,980 commercial areas participated in the survey. The government claims it to be the world’s largest cleanliness survey.

Speaking at the event, Murmu said that the Swachh Survekshan conducted with wide participation is an important step towards raising the level of cleanliness.

The President said that about one-third of India’s population live in urban areas, adding that cleanliness of cities and towns is essential for their health and development.

Besides Indore and Surat, the list of top 10 cleanest cities with more than one lakh population includes Navi Mumbai, Greater Visakhapatnam, Bhopal, Vijayawada, New Delhi, Tirupati, Greater Hyderabad and Pune.

In the state category, Odisha is ranked fourth, followed by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana and Bihar.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the clean city awards prioritise addressing legacy dumpsites, managing plastic waste, implementing the principles of ‘reduce-reuse-recycle’, and ensuring the safety of ‘safaimitras’.

The Swachh Survekshan 2023 focused on transforming waste into valuable resources and was evaluated by a team of over 3,000 assessors. As many as 110 awards were bestowed during the ceremony. Evaluation parameters gave 51 per cent weightage to service level progress (segregated collection of waste, processing & disposal and safaimitra suraksha), 26 per cent to certification (ODF and other things) and 23 per cent to citizens’ voice.

Union minister Puri said, “I am proud to say that all urban local bodies are open defecation free in India because swachhata has become a people’s movement.”

According to the ministry, the primary goal of Swachh Survekshan is to encourage large scale citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities better places to live in. (PTI)