Time has come to expand UNSC with India as permanent member: Rajnath

NEW DELHI, June 13 (PTI): Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday pitched for expanding the United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member, and said the time has come for making UN bodies “more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age”.

Addressing a gathering at a seminar held here to mark 75 years of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping, he also said that when India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, “it tends to undermine the moral legitimacy” of the global organisation.

- Advertisement -

Singh made the remarks in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, who shared the dais with him.

In his address, the defence minister also underlined that the “challenges being seen by peacekeepers continue to evolve, demanding innovative approaches, and enhanced cooperation among the responsible nations”, adding that “we must invest in training, technology and resources to ensure safety and effectiveness of our peacekeepers”.

Singh also advocated for meaningful participation of women in peacekeeping operations, emphasising that their unique contribution during missions in conflict-affected areas must be recognised.

The first UN peacekeeping mission, ‘UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO)’ began operations in Palestine on May 29, 1948.

- Advertisement -

The defence minister said, “While we commemorate the past, we must also look towards the future”.

It is also important to look at the entire UN ecosystem and what can be done to improve it, he said.

“One important reform that stares us in our faces is to make UN decision-making bodies, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), more reflective of demographic realities of the world,” the defence minister said.

The UNSC currently has five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — and 10 elected non-permanent members who serve two-year terms. India completed its tenure as a non-permanent member of the Council in December last year. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.

- Advertisement -

“When India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent member of the UNSC, it tends to undermine the moral legitimacy of the UN. Therefore, the time has come for making the UN bodies more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age,” Singh added.

Later, the Defence Ministry issued a statement saying India has a rich legacy of contribution to UN Peacekeeping operations.

“Time has come to expand UN Security Council with India as a permanent member,” the defence minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj in April had said that India is right in demanding a “major course correction” of the UNSC when the world’s largest democracy is kept out of the global decision making.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.

In his address, Singh expressed gratitude to all Indians who have served or are currently serving as UN peacekeepers under the blue flag.

India is one of the largest contributors of troops in UN Peacekeeping. It has contributed approximately 2.75 lakh troops to peacekeeping missions so far, with around 5,900 troops currently deployed in 12 UN missions, the statement said.

Singh commended the role of UN peacekeeping operations and explained the enthusiastic global support for such missions through the economic concept of “externalities”.

“When there is a conflict, it is harmful to the directly involved actors. Moreover, it has negative externalities for those involved indirectly. There is a plethora of negative externalities that have emanated out of the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict. It has led to food crisis in various African and Asian countries and has fuelled an energy crisis in the world,” he said.

A conflict at a particular place or region creates “ripple effects” which adversely impact the whole world. So, the rest of the world becomes a stakeholder in resolving the conflict and to restore peace, Singh added.

“This is because peace has positive externality. When conflicting parties restore peace, they benefit in terms of human lives saved, higher economic growth achieved, etc. The rest of the world also benefits as peace fosters stability and encourages economic growth,” the defence minister said.

Singh added that “positive externality of peace and negative externality of war drives the UN, along with the responsible nations, to act towards resolving any conflict” and this action is manifested in terms of deployment of UN peacekeeping missions in conflict zones.

“Our courageous soldiers, police personnel and civilian experts have demonstrated exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to the cause of peace,” he said.

“They have selflessly served in some of the most challenging and dangerous environments, embodying the spirit of peacekeeping and upholding the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. Their unwavering commitment, professionalism and sacrifices inspire us all,” he said.

Singh extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the line of duty. He called for honouring the sacrifices of the peacekeepers by building a more just, peaceful and inclusive world.

“Let us renew our commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding and cooperation among and within the nations. Together, we can build a future where every individual can live in peace, harmony and with dignity,” he added.

Chief of defence staff Gen Anil Chauhan, army chief Gen Manoj Pande, several senior officials of the Army, and defence attaches from various embassies here were also present on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Gen Pande highlighted India’s contribution to the cause of UN Peacekeeping.

The Army chief said that India has close to 5,900 peacekeepers serving around the world on various peacekeeping operations, including female engagement teams in UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in Congo and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, besides women staff officers and military observers.

He also underlined the vitality of the UN Peacekeeping amid the new and complex security challenges which continue to emerge and the readiness of the Indian Army to fulfil the country’s responsibility and commitment to the UN, in close partnership with fellow states.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on May 29 every year to honour the professionalism, dedication and courage of those serving in UN Peacekeeping operations and remember those who have laid down their lives for the cause of peace.