Translating new criminal laws into Tamil underway

CHENNAI, June 29: The translation of new criminal laws into Tamil has already been taken up and it is likely to be completed soon, official sources have said.

Requisite training has been provided to police personnel for implementation of the new criminal laws from July 1, 2024. All efforts have been taken to ensure that the police personnel do not have any difficulty in invoking appropriate sections for specific offences, sources said.

Official sources told PTI that the work of translating all the three new criminal laws is going on and it is likely to be completed soon. Following completion, the Tamil version will be sent to the Union government for its approval and certification as an authentic translation of the laws in English.

After certification, the government translated Tamil version will be available for sale in the state.

Tamil versions of the three new laws, authored by individuals and some publishers, have started reaching the shelves of book sellers, sources added.

The three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Friday said that in order to ensure proper enforcement of the new criminal laws in the state from July 1, 2024, expeditious training was being provided to judicial and police personnel

During its enactment itself, the DMK had staunchly opposed these new laws in Parliament. Stalin had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking deferment of the implementation of new laws and also urged proper consultation with states.

However, the new laws are set for nation-wide enforcement from Monday and the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) software will be accordingly modified.

Considering such aspects, appropriate and expeditious training on the new laws was being provided to judicial and police personnel in order to ensure proper enforcement from July 1, 2024, he had said. (PTI)

