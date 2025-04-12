Transshipment cargo from Bangla grew by 46 pc from FY24 to FY25 at Bengal’s Petrapole: Official data

KOLKATA, April 11: Transshipment cargo from Bangladesh for re-export through India grew by 46 per cent between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscals at the Petrapole Land Port in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, according to official data.

However, no truck from Bangladesh carrying transshipment cargo for third countries entered through the Petrapole border since April 9, after the Indian government revoked the facility granted to the neighbouring country in 2020, an official said.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, 3,473 trucks carrying 4,733 consignments worth Rs 2,357.27 crore entered India from Bangladesh through Petrapole, according to data provided by the Petrapole Clearing Agents’ Staff Welfare Association (PCASWA).

In the 2024-25 financial year, 4,861 trucks transported 7,772 consignments worth Rs 3,446.66 crore, reflecting a 36 per cent increase in truck movement and a 46 per cent jump in cargo value over the previous fiscal, it said.

India had allowed transshipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries via Indian land customs stations, and subsequently through Indian ports and airports since June 29, 2020.

However, on April 8 this year, the Indian government revoked the transshipment facility, leading to the Petrapole customs denying clearance for such third country cargo. Following the decision, Benapole port in Bangladesh returned the first set of four trucks carrying transshipment cargo on April 9.

“No trucks from Bangladesh carrying transshipment cargo for third countries have entered the Petrapole border since April 9, and the situation will remain as such until further orders. However, normal direct import-export activity with Bangladesh continues uninterrupted,” Petrapole Land Port Manager Kamlesh Saini told PTI.

According to the data of the PCASWA, of the around 50-60 trucks that arrived from Bangladesh before April 9, around 15-20 carried containers with finished garments destined for Western markets such as Europe and the United States. Nearly 400 Indian trucks, on the other hand, entered the neighbouring every day through the Petrapole-Benapole border.

“Primarily, finished branded ready-made garments were entering India for air transport to Europe and the US from Delhi and Mumbai airports. Bangladeshi exporters used air freight for high-value cargo to ensure faster delivery to clients. Traditional sea freight often involves delays due to congestion,” PCASWA secretary Kartik Chakraborty said.

On India revoking the transshipment facility, an official of the Clearing Agents Staff Association in Bangladesh’s Benapole said, “This is not good news for exporters of Bangladesh garment at a time when the industry is reeling under huge stress due to global demand. It will impact border trade.” (PTI)