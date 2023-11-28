Tunnel horrer ends, 41 trapped men step out in ‘light’ as family members greet with fire crackers, laddoos

HT Digital,

Uttarkashi, Nov 28: A total of 33 workers have been extracted out as Uttarkashi witnessed a late ‘Diwali’ in a jubilant manner as family members greeted their loved ones from the Silkyara tunnel with wet eyes.

Fire crackers and laddoos are flowing outside the tunnel as Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami waiting impatiently for all the trapped workers, while also thanking the efforts of the experts, rescue team for their help. Meanwhile efforts are on to rescue others.

“The process of rescuing the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel has commenced. So far, 8 workers have been successfully rescued. Initial health examinations for all the workers are being conducted at the temporary medical camp set up inside the tunnel,” Dhami said in a post on X (formerly knwon as Twitter). The Chief Minister also shared an image where he can be seen with evacuated workers.

Soon after their rescue, the workers were shifted to a neaby hospital for medical treatment.