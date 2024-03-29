27 C
UGC urge to consider NET scores for PhD admissions

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 29: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged higher education institutions (HEIs) to use National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for PhD programme admissions from the 2024-25 academic session, instead of conducting separate entrance tests. The suggestion was made in an official release on March 28.

This decision, made in UGC’s 578th meeting based on expert committee recommendations, aims to simplify the PhD admission process.

NET, held twice a year, awards Junior Research Fellowships and selects Assistant Professors from master’s degree holders. This move could relieve students from the stress of multiple entrance exams for PhD admissions.

