UP Police uncover “startup” training youths to rob ATMs

Guwahati 29 April: A man from Bihar’s Chhapra, identified as Sudhir Mishra, has been accused of running a “startup” in Lucknow where he trains unemployed youths on how to rob ATMs in just 15 minutes. This revelation was made by the Uttar Pradesh Police, following the arrest of four youngsters for allegedly stealing Rs 39.58 lakh from an ATM in Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City police station area.

While the police have recovered Rs 9.13 lakh from the possession of the four accused, their focus has now shifted to apprehending Mishra, who they believe is the mastermind behind the pan-India gang. According to a senior officer, the UP Police combed through over 1,000 CCTV images, telephone data, and searched over 20 toll booths in the Lucknow area to find the ATM theft suspect.

The officer revealed that young people are brought to Chhapra from Uttar Pradesh for a three-month crash course on how to quickly enter an ATM, spray misty liquid on the glass walls of the ATM booth and cameras to conceal their identities, cut through the ATM’s cash box, and depart within 15 minutes. Following the training, a 15-day live demonstration is held, and only those members who complete the task in 15 minutes or less are sent on the pitch.

According to the police, the gang has committed over 30 such crimes around the country in the last year. This revelation has caused alarm among banking authorities, who are now urging customers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity near ATMs.

The news of Mishra’s ATM robbery training “startup” has shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about the security of ATM machines across the country. The UP Police are continuing their investigation into the matter and have vowed to bring all those involved in the crime to justice.