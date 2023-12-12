US president Joe Biden unlikely to visit India on Republic Day, Quad Summit: Reports

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 12: US President Joe Biden is unlikely to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India next month as the Chief Guest, according to sources.

Earlier in September, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, confirmed that an invitation was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Biden for the event on January 26, 2024. India, however, has not commented on this invitation.

In a related development, the Quad summit is expected to be hosted by India in late 2024. Sources indicate that the dates are being reconsidered as the current ones are not suitable for all Quad partners.