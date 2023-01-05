Woman stabbed by friend after tiff in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (PTI): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her friend following a fallout between them in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Sukhvinder Singh (22), has been arrested, the police said and added that the victim’s condition was stable.

Singh and the victim had been friends for a long time but the victim ostensibly stopped talking to him after a minor argument.

On Monday, Singh called her near her house and confronted her for not talking to him. When she remained quiet, Singh stabbed her and fled, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday while he was returning to Delhi from Ambala, she said.

The victim has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Her condition is stated to be stable. She received three injuries in the incident, police said.

The victim said she was friends with Singh four or five years ago but her family did not like their friendship, following which she slowly started distancing herself from him. Presently they were not on talking terms, police said.

After the incident, people heard noise and came to the spot and took the woman to the local clinic. She was later referred to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, they added.