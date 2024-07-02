28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
type here...

1 missing after bridge collapses with truck in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 1: One person went missing as a Bailey bridge collapsed in Manipur’s Imphal West district when a truck was crossing it, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened at Mutum Phibou in the Wangoi police station area on Sunday when a truck carrying firewood was crossing the bridge over the Imphal river, they said.

- Advertisement -

The truck fell into the river. Locals managed to rescue three persons who were travelling in the truck but the driver, identified as Md Borajao (45), went missing, they added.

A search was underway to find the driver, officials said.

“I have asked the officials concerned to submit an inquiry report within three days and to repair the bridge at the earliest. It seems the accident was because of a technical defect,” said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Y Khemchand after visiting the site. (PTI)

7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

The Hills Times -
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India