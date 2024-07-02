1 missing after bridge collapses with truck in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 1: One person went missing as a Bailey bridge collapsed in Manipur’s Imphal West district when a truck was crossing it, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened at Mutum Phibou in the Wangoi police station area on Sunday when a truck carrying firewood was crossing the bridge over the Imphal river, they said.

- Advertisement -

The truck fell into the river. Locals managed to rescue three persons who were travelling in the truck but the driver, identified as Md Borajao (45), went missing, they added.

A search was underway to find the driver, officials said.

“I have asked the officials concerned to submit an inquiry report within three days and to repair the bridge at the earliest. It seems the accident was because of a technical defect,” said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Y Khemchand after visiting the site. (PTI)