10 Manipur Kuki MLAs, civil society groups meet Mizoram CM

AIZAWL, Sept 6: Ten Kuki MLAs of Manipur, Civil Society
Organisations (CSOs) and Suspension of Operations (SoO)
groups from the hill areas of Manipur met Mizoram chief
minister Zoramthanga here on Wednesday, officials said.
Zoramthanga said he was deeply hurt with the sufferings of
people due to the violence in Manipur, they said.
Zoramthanga said people of Mizoram were ready to help their
fellow brothers and sisters and that the future course of action
should be carried out in consultation with various organisations
and the public, they added.
Ministers, MLAs, representatives of Mizo People’s Convention,
Kuki Students’ Organisation, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal
Unity, Zomi Council Student Organisation and other
organisations were present at the meeting, officials said.
Kuki legislators from the hill districts of Manipur along with the
SoO groups and Kuki CSOs have been demanding a separate
administration since ethnic violence broke out in the
northeastern state on May 3.
Manipur had plunged into a vortex of violence in May over a
high court order directing the state government to consider
including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of
Scheduled Tribes.
This order led to rampant ethnic clashes. More than 160 people
have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic
violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a ‘Tribal
Solidarity March’ was organised in hill districts to protest
against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled
Tribe status. (PTI)