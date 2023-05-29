31 C
Monday, May 29, 2023
11 police outposts to be upgraded to police stations in Tripura

AGARTALA, May 28 (PTI): The Tripura government has decided to upgrade 11 police outposts to full-fledged police stations to maintain law and order effectively, a senior official said on Saturday.

The new eleven outposts which are being upgraded as full-fledged police stations include Bagma, Chelagung, Manpathar, Baijalbari, Taibandal, Khairpur, Bagbasa, Champaknagar, Collegetilla, GB and Ramnagar.

“A notification from the Home Department has informed that these 11 police outposts will function as police stations from now on. This will enhance the overall policing system in the state”, said Assistant Inspector General (IGP), Law & Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

With this decision, the number of police stations in the state has increased to 99.

“Initially, the new police stations will start working with the existing manpower and other resources. Later, additional facilities will be extended”, he said, adding areas of some police stations will be reorganised as part of the revamping plan.

