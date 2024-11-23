12 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 22: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 12 Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, at Teliamura Railway Station in Tripura’s Khowai district. The group was reportedly en route to other states in search of employment.

According to a GRP official, the arrests were made following a tip-off about the group’s arrival at the railway station. Acting on the information, GRP and BSF personnel cordoned off the station and conducted a thorough search operation.

“We detained 12 individuals, including four men, four women, and four children. During questioning, they admitted to entering Tripura through the Silachari area in Gomati district with the assistance of a Bangladeshi tout who helped them cross the international border,” the official revealed.

The detainees reportedly spent the previous night hiding in a forested area before reaching Teliamura Railway Station early in the morning. “The tout managed to escape upon spotting security personnel. We plan to produce the detainees in court to request remand for further investigation,” the official added.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Siddique (60), Monora Begum (50), Abdul Aziz Ullah (22), Azizul Haque (25), Obaidul Ullah (19), Jamila Khatun (5), Khunshun (18), Kohinur Akhter (22), Sagarika Yasmin (20), Satarai Yasmin (6 months), Nuru Siddique (5), and Mohanti Yasmin (2).