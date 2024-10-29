123-year-old iconic St. Anthony’s Building in Shillong set for demolition

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The historic St. Anthony’s LP School building in Shillong, which has stood for 123 years, is set to be dismantled in December following the completion of annual exams, a press release said on Tuesday.

The iconic structure, renowned for its distinctive architecture and significance, has succumbed to the pressures of time and modern safety standards.

Fr. Saji SJD, Director of Don Bosco Technical School, confirmed the decision in an interview stating, “This is an old structure. For earlier generations, this was the main building. There were no other buildings nearby, and it symbolised the heart of the school.”

The aging structure will be replaced by a new four-story building designed to meet contemporary safety standards and accommodate the increasing student population.

“This building no longer meets today’s standards for structural integrity,” Fr. Saji explained.

“With close to 700 or 800 children, safety must come first. As much as we’re attached to it, we can’t let emotional value overshadow practicality”, he added.

Meanwhile, the school administration is currently addressing logistical challenges to ensure that classes continue without disruption during the demolition and construction phases.

“Plans are in place to manage the transition with minimal disruption. We’re prioritising safety while also preserving the spirit of St. Anthony’s”, he further stated.

The old building, which housed Nursery, KG, and classes 4 and 5, will be completely dismantled to make way for the new structure.

Fr. Saji further expressed concern over the diminishing presence of this landmark amid rapid urbanization and expansion, saying, “Once this larger structure comes up, people may not even recognize the spot where this building once stood. It will soon become almost insignificant.”

The plans for the new building have already received approval from the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority, and construction is expected to commence shortly.