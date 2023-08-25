15-member COCOMI team leaves Imphal for Delhi

IMPHAL, Aug 24: A team of Coordinating Committee on
Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) led by its convener Jeetendra
Ningomba left Imphal for Delhi on Thursday to meet union
home minister Amit Shah.
The 15-member team was invited by the union home
minister for talks on the crisis unfolding in the state.
They left Imphal by a flight around 11 am. The union home
minister will hold talks with the COCOMI team this evening
around 8 pm after he met with a ministerial team led by
chief minister N Biren Singh.
The COCOMI, in a statement to media on Wednesday,
informed that leaders of the apex body of civil society
organisation were invited by union home minister Amit
Shah to hold a discussion on the ongoing violence in the
state.
Informing that a 15-member team of the committee would
meet the union home minister, COCOMI had said that the
team is also planning to meet other Central leaders during
their camping at the national capital.
It added that COCOMI is ready to table a detailed account
of the violence unfolding in the state to the union home
minister while asserting that the demand for a separate
administration raised by the Kukis in Manipur is ill-
legitimate. (NNN)