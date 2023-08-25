15-member COCOMI team leaves Imphal for Delhi

IMPHAL, Aug 24: A team of Coordinating Committee on

Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) led by its convener Jeetendra

Ningomba left Imphal for Delhi on Thursday to meet union

home minister Amit Shah.

The 15-member team was invited by the union home

minister for talks on the crisis unfolding in the state.

They left Imphal by a flight around 11 am. The union home

minister will hold talks with the COCOMI team this evening

around 8 pm after he met with a ministerial team led by

chief minister N Biren Singh.

The COCOMI, in a statement to media on Wednesday,

informed that leaders of the apex body of civil society

organisation were invited by union home minister Amit

Shah to hold a discussion on the ongoing violence in the

state.

Informing that a 15-member team of the committee would

meet the union home minister, COCOMI had said that the

team is also planning to meet other Central leaders during

their camping at the national capital.

It added that COCOMI is ready to table a detailed account

of the violence unfolding in the state to the union home

minister while asserting that the demand for a separate

administration raised by the Kukis in Manipur is ill-

legitimate. (NNN)