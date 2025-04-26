27.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 26, 2025
type here...

16 out of 27 Arunachal districts malaria-free: Official

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, April 25: Sixteen out of the 27 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared malaria-free, a health official said.

Speaking at the World Malaria Day 2025 celebrations organised by the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) at Naharlagun on Friday, Health Services deputy director Dr KT Mulung praised the tireless efforts of health workers, community volunteers and field staff who made it possible.

- Advertisement -

Dr Mulung, who is also the NCVBDC state programme officer, reiterated the department’s commitment to achieving a malaria-free Arunachal Pradesh by 2027.

Related Posts:

The malaria-free districts are Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, East Siang, Siang, Namsai, Longding and Lower Dibang Valley.

On the occasion, Health Services director Dr Rikken Rina administered a pledge, where the participants promised to continue the fight against malaria.

A short video on malaria was also screened, showcasing impactful stories. (PTI)

5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry