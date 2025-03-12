20 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
type here...

No malaria death reported in Arunachal in last 8 yrs: Official

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, March 11: No malaria-related death has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh in the last eight years, a senior health official said.

Between 2022 and 2024, two more districts have been declared malaria-free, taking the total number of such districts in the state to 16, he said.

- Advertisement -

Health services deputy director Dr K T Mulung, while providing an overview of the state’s malaria elimination efforts during a review meeting on malaria here on Monday, said, “The state has not reported any malaria-related death in the last eight years due to the success of ongoing prevention and control initiatives.”

Related Posts:

Dr Mulung, who is also the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer, emphasised that the annual parasite index (API) remains below 1, reflecting effective control measures.

Family welfare director Dr Marbom Basar emphasised the need for early detection, proactive surveillance, and increased blood slide collection, particularly among individuals traveling from endemic areas.

Dr Basar also highlighted the importance of local innovations tailored to sustain malaria-free zones and strengthening disease control mechanisms.

- Advertisement -

National Health Mission MD Marge Sora stressed the significance of efficient administration and integrated resource management in achieving malaria elimination.

He reiterated that performance-based funding would be prioritised to ensure the successful implementation of disease control programmes.

Sora also cautioned that any negligence in malaria surveillance and control could lead to potential outbreaks, emphasising the need for continued vigilance.

In the meeting, proper distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and strengthening cross-border disease notification were also highlighted as crucial measures to prevent the reintroduction of malaria.

- Advertisement -

The meeting also addressed the growing concern over dengue, with discussions on declaring it a notifiable disease to enhance monitoring and control efforts. (PTI)

10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I don’t plan my journey, I just go with the flow:...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild