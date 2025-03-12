No malaria death reported in Arunachal in last 8 yrs: Official

ITANAGAR, March 11: No malaria-related death has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh in the last eight years, a senior health official said.

Between 2022 and 2024, two more districts have been declared malaria-free, taking the total number of such districts in the state to 16, he said.

Health services deputy director Dr K T Mulung, while providing an overview of the state’s malaria elimination efforts during a review meeting on malaria here on Monday, said, “The state has not reported any malaria-related death in the last eight years due to the success of ongoing prevention and control initiatives.”

Dr Mulung, who is also the National Center for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) state programme officer, emphasised that the annual parasite index (API) remains below 1, reflecting effective control measures.

Family welfare director Dr Marbom Basar emphasised the need for early detection, proactive surveillance, and increased blood slide collection, particularly among individuals traveling from endemic areas.

Dr Basar also highlighted the importance of local innovations tailored to sustain malaria-free zones and strengthening disease control mechanisms.

National Health Mission MD Marge Sora stressed the significance of efficient administration and integrated resource management in achieving malaria elimination.

He reiterated that performance-based funding would be prioritised to ensure the successful implementation of disease control programmes.

Sora also cautioned that any negligence in malaria surveillance and control could lead to potential outbreaks, emphasising the need for continued vigilance.

In the meeting, proper distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) and strengthening cross-border disease notification were also highlighted as crucial measures to prevent the reintroduction of malaria.

The meeting also addressed the growing concern over dengue, with discussions on declaring it a notifiable disease to enhance monitoring and control efforts. (PTI)