17-Year-Old Girl Missing for 10 Days in Meghalaya, Police Suspect Kidnapping

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 26: A 17-year-old girl has been missing for ten days from Permadan village in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, and the police suspect she could have been kidnapped on the job.

The girl, named Ribaiahun Marngar, went missing on August 15 at 10 am from a shop where she worked. Her family approached Mairang Police Station on August 18, three days after she went missing.

Police have identified Thomborlang Sohphoh, a resident of Umdum village in the vicinity, as the main accused in the case. “Their whereabouts are still unknown up to date,” the Superintendent of Police said in an official statement.

A case has been registered under Section 137(1)(b)(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and a proper investigation is in process to locate the missing girl and the suspect.

Officials issued a description of Marngar to assist in the search. She is fair-skinned, 5 feet tall with long black hair. When she went missing, she was wearing a white shirt with black stars printed on it, a brown traditional Khasi Jainkyrshah with white stripes and black pants.

Police have also made an appeal to the public and asked anyone with information regarding Marngar or Sohphoh to call 6009308959. They assured confidentiality about the identity of informants.

The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of teenage working women in rural parts of the district. Mairang Police Station, which is investigating the case under case number 81(8)2025, is still trying its best to find the teenager and nab the culprits.