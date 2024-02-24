23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...

3 Myanmar Nationals Held, Cash Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Recovered

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZWAL, Feb 23: Three Myanmar nationals have been arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district with unaccounted cash worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a joint operation at Murlen village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Thursday during which the unaccounted cash was recovered, she said.

- Advertisement -

In another operation, the Assam Rifles seized 277 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore and apprehended three persons, including a Myanmar national, at Siahatla in Siaha district on Thursday, the official said.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)

Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India