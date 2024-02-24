3 Myanmar Nationals Held, Cash Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Recovered

AIZWAL, Feb 23: Three Myanmar nationals have been arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district with unaccounted cash worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said.

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a joint operation at Murlen village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Thursday during which the unaccounted cash was recovered, she said.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles seized 277 gram of heroin worth Rs 1.93 crore and apprehended three persons, including a Myanmar national, at Siahatla in Siaha district on Thursday, the official said.

Further investigation is underway. (PTI)