35 NFR stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a recent initiative aimed at the development of railway stations across Indian Railways, has identified 35 railway stations under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway for comprehensive development. This scheme encompasses 1309 railway stations nationwide, including major stations like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Kamakhya, New Tinsukia, New Bongaigaon, Katihar, Kokrajhar, Lumding, Dimapur, Siliguri Town, and Silchar under NFR.

The primary objective of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is to enhance and modernise railway stations in a phased manner with a long-term perspective. This involves formulating master plans for each station and implementing them in stages to improve passenger amenities and overall infrastructure. The focus is on enhancing station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, and installing necessary facilities like lifts and escalators. The scheme also emphasises cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for promoting local products through the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, designated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, and more, tailored to each station’s specific requirements.

Furthermore, the scheme prioritises the integration of stations with the surrounding city on both sides, multimodal integration, facilities for Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), sustainability, and environment-friendly solutions. Additionally, the provision of ballast-less tracks and ‘Roof Plazas’ where needed, phasing and feasibility studies, and the creation of city centers at the stations in the long run are also key aspects of the scheme.

Previously, the Model Station Scheme was implemented from 1999 to 2008, where 594 stations were selected for upgradation across the Indian Railways network. With the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a renewed focus on comprehensive and modern station development is set to benefit passengers and contribute to the overall enhancement of railway infrastructure in the region and the country.