NFR extends train service for benefit of passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has decided to continue the services of few special trains. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages.

Accordingly, the (Agartala – Secunderabad) special will run on every Friday from July 5 to October 4 and in return direction, the (Secunderabad – Agartala) special will run on every Monday from July 1 to September 30. The (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) special will run on every Thursday from July 1 to August 1 and in return direction, the (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) special will run on every Wednesday from July 3 to 31 for five trips each. The (Jagiroad – Sealdah) special will run on every Saturday from July 6 to 27 and in return direction the (Sealdah – Jagiroad) special will run on every Friday from July 5 to 26 for four trips each.

In view of the proposed pre non – interlocking and non – interlocking works the Gonda – Burhwal section of North Eastern Railway and non – interlocking works at the Andul Station under Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway for developmental works, the following trains have been cancelled, diverted and rescheduled as per details given below:

Cancellation of trains:

The (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express and the (Guwahati – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Special commencing on its journey on July 1 and the (Amritsar – New Jalpaiguri) Special commencing on its journey on July 3 have been cancelled. The (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express commencing on its journey on July 4 and the (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar) Special commencing on its journey on July 5 have also been cancelled.

Diversion of Trains:

The (Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express commencing on its journey on July 4 and the (Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari) Express commencing on its journey on June 30, July 2 and 4 have been diverted. The (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing on its journey on June 30 and July 1 and the (Silchar – Coimbatore) Express commencing journey on July 2 will be diverted via Asansol – Adra -Midnapore – Hijli – Bhadrak.

Moreover, the (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express commencing on its journey on June 30 and July 3 via Barabanki – Ayodhya Cantt. – Ayodhya – Shahganj – Jaunpur – Varanasi – Aunrihar – Chhapra has been diverted. The (Dibrugarh – Chandigarh) Express commencing on its journey on July 1 will be diverted via Chhapra– Aunrihar – Varanasi – Jaunpur – Shahganj – Ayodhya – Ayodhya Cantt. – Barabanki. The (Katihar – Mumbai Central) special commencing on its journey on July 2 will be diverted via Mankapur – Ayodhya – Arts College – Barabanki.

Rescheduling of Trains:

The (Katihar – Amritsar) Express commencing on its journey on July 3 has been rescheduled to start at 13:30 hours instead of 10:45 hours. The (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express commencing journey on July 3 has been rescheduled to start at 16:45 hours instead of 14:00 hours.

Again, the (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express commencing on its journey on July 3 has been rescheduled to start at 12:00 hours of July 4 instead of 22:45 hours.

