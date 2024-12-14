14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 14, 2024
4 armed men arrested in Churachandpur for extortion

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
CHURACHANDPUR, Dec 13: Four armed men were arrested in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on charges of extortion, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the district police and the Assam Rifles from near Songpi village on Thursday night, they said.

Those arrested were trying to extort money from the locals, they added.

The accused were identified as Doujaithang (42) of Tuibong village, Kamminlian (34) of Mata village, Malsom (20) of HQ Veng, and Thangsiam Haokip (27) of S Toljang village, police said.

Among the arms and ammunition seized from them were an MA1 MK.I assault rifle, an air gun, an AK rifle with 10 magazines, a 7.62 mm SLR with eight magazines, a 5.56 mm rifle with 20 magazines, and a 12-bore gun. An SUV without any number plate was also seized.

A case was filed at the Churachandpur police station under various sections of the BNS and the Arms Act. (PTI)

