14 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
type here...

4 houses, granary gutted in fire in East Siang district

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Jan 2: At least four houses and a granary were gutted in a fire at Sido village in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury in the incident on Monday, Ruksin Police Station’s officer-in-charge, C Joseph said.

- Advertisement -

Property worth lakhs of rupees as well as important documents and food grains were reduced to ashes in the fire, he said.

The blaze, which was brought under control by fire tenders and locals, was caused by an electrical short-circuit, the police officer said.

East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering rushed to the spot and provided relief materials to the affected families, officials said. (PTI)

7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Atul Bora inaugurates water supply schemes in Bokakhat

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs 6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity Top 10 Career Options in Wildlife Conservation