4 Kohima villages get Rs 4 lakh each to set up farmers’ markets

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 8: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio sanctioned Rs 4 lakh each to four villages of
Chiechama, Rusoma, Zadima and Bosta in Kohima district to construct farmers’ markets.
He said various farmers’ markets are being set up in major district locations of the state to enable
farmers from various villages to sell their produce.
Rio said this at the inaugural programme of the first Jhum Fair, organised by Chiechamiapfü Mechü
Krotho, at Chiechama village.
Assuring support to farmers, Rio stated that the state government is focusing on the development of the
agricultural and allied sectors. He hoped that the Jhum fair would continue in the future, providing
economic opportunities for farmers.
He congratulated the women of Chiechama village for their outstanding efforts in organising the event.
He commended their initiative in showcasing various agricultural products and sharing the rich Chiecha
cuisine.
Rio expressed his delight in exploring the gastronomic delights of Chiechama cuisine, which embodies
the flavours, spices and traditions of Nagaland.
He observed that the Chiecha women have motivated everyone through their initiatives and hoped that
this would inspire neighboring villages to emulate such exemplary efforts.
Rio acknowledged the women for their promotion of organic farming, emphasising that organic produce
may cost more but is beneficial for health. He encouraged everyone to promote local produce and
cuisine.
Underscoring the unique identity of the Nagas, be it food, traditions or culture, he said due to the long-
pending Naga political issue, the state lags behind in the industrial sector and that locally made products
labeled as ‘Made in Nagaland’ are not widely commercialized though there are a few exceptions.
Rio expressed pride in the growing awareness among Nagas about selling their produce and achieving
economic sustainability through various agricultural products.
He also expressed his happiness that some families in Chiechama village are earning over one lakh
rupees by commercialising their products.
Rio highlighted the significance of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets worldwide
and commended the emphasis on millets in the fair. He stressed the need to document rich food habits
and cuisines, as these aspects of culture, tradition and food habits are evolving alongside modern
civilisation.
He said the state government is placing special emphasis on preserving cultural traditions, heritage and
cuisines by holding road shows, festivals, and granting Geographical Indication (GI) tags to local
products.
