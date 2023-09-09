4 Kohima villages get Rs 4 lakh each to set up farmers’ markets

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 8: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio sanctioned Rs 4 lakh each to four villages of

Chiechama, Rusoma, Zadima and Bosta in Kohima district to construct farmers’ markets.

He said various farmers’ markets are being set up in major district locations of the state to enable

farmers from various villages to sell their produce.

Rio said this at the inaugural programme of the first Jhum Fair, organised by Chiechamiapfü Mechü

Krotho, at Chiechama village.

Assuring support to farmers, Rio stated that the state government is focusing on the development of the

agricultural and allied sectors. He hoped that the Jhum fair would continue in the future, providing

economic opportunities for farmers.

He congratulated the women of Chiechama village for their outstanding efforts in organising the event.

He commended their initiative in showcasing various agricultural products and sharing the rich Chiecha

cuisine.

Rio expressed his delight in exploring the gastronomic delights of Chiechama cuisine, which embodies

the flavours, spices and traditions of Nagaland.

He observed that the Chiecha women have motivated everyone through their initiatives and hoped that

this would inspire neighboring villages to emulate such exemplary efforts.

Rio acknowledged the women for their promotion of organic farming, emphasising that organic produce

may cost more but is beneficial for health. He encouraged everyone to promote local produce and

cuisine.

Underscoring the unique identity of the Nagas, be it food, traditions or culture, he said due to the long-

pending Naga political issue, the state lags behind in the industrial sector and that locally made products

labeled as ‘Made in Nagaland’ are not widely commercialized though there are a few exceptions.

Rio expressed pride in the growing awareness among Nagas about selling their produce and achieving

economic sustainability through various agricultural products.

He also expressed his happiness that some families in Chiechama village are earning over one lakh

rupees by commercialising their products.

Rio highlighted the significance of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets worldwide

and commended the emphasis on millets in the fair. He stressed the need to document rich food habits

and cuisines, as these aspects of culture, tradition and food habits are evolving alongside modern

civilisation.

He said the state government is placing special emphasis on preserving cultural traditions, heritage and

cuisines by holding road shows, festivals, and granting Geographical Indication (GI) tags to local

products.