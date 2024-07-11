30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 11, 2024
type here...

4-Month-Old Asiatic Bear Cub Rescued in Lohit District

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: A 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub has been rescued from Kolortang village in Lohit district by a swift-acting wildlife rescue team. The female Himalayan black bear cub was spotted abandoned near the TB road at Tezu-Hayuliang road by a local resident. Upon receiving the report, a rescue team from Mehao Wildlife Range, Roing, promptly intervened and secured the cub.

- Advertisement -

The bear cub was initially transported to the Mini-Zoo-cum-Rescue Center in the Lower Dibang Valley district. From there, it was transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) located in Pakke Tiger Reserve, Pakke Kessang district. The CBRC team, comprising Ecologist Subhasish, Forester Geto Marade, and animal keepers Doluk Dagang and Ajit Malik, arrived at the Mini Zoo on Tuesday to take custody of the cub under the guidance of Dr. Kabuk Lego, Range Forest Officer of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary.

The CBRC team will now provide specialized care and rehabilitation for the orphaned cub, with the ultimate goal of releasing her back into her natural habitat once she is capable of surviving independently. Dr. Panjit Basumatary, in charge of CBRC, emphasized the importance of giving the cub a second chance to thrive in the wild.

The CBRC, established in 2002 by the forest department with support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating more than 60 orphaned bear cubs in Arunachal Pradesh. The smooth transfer process of the cub highlights the collaborative efforts between the Wildlife Trust of India and the Pakke Tiger Reserve, underscoring the ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation in the region.

10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Flood-Hit Residents of Rukminigaon Protest in Guwahati

The Hills Times -
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays