4-Month-Old Asiatic Bear Cub Rescued in Lohit District

July 10, Thursday: A 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub has been rescued from Kolortang village in Lohit district by a swift-acting wildlife rescue team. The female Himalayan black bear cub was spotted abandoned near the TB road at Tezu-Hayuliang road by a local resident. Upon receiving the report, a rescue team from Mehao Wildlife Range, Roing, promptly intervened and secured the cub.

The bear cub was initially transported to the Mini-Zoo-cum-Rescue Center in the Lower Dibang Valley district. From there, it was transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) located in Pakke Tiger Reserve, Pakke Kessang district. The CBRC team, comprising Ecologist Subhasish, Forester Geto Marade, and animal keepers Doluk Dagang and Ajit Malik, arrived at the Mini Zoo on Tuesday to take custody of the cub under the guidance of Dr. Kabuk Lego, Range Forest Officer of the Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary.

The CBRC team will now provide specialized care and rehabilitation for the orphaned cub, with the ultimate goal of releasing her back into her natural habitat once she is capable of surviving independently. Dr. Panjit Basumatary, in charge of CBRC, emphasized the importance of giving the cub a second chance to thrive in the wild.

The CBRC, established in 2002 by the forest department with support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), has been instrumental in rescuing and rehabilitating more than 60 orphaned bear cubs in Arunachal Pradesh. The smooth transfer process of the cub highlights the collaborative efforts between the Wildlife Trust of India and the Pakke Tiger Reserve, underscoring the ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation in the region.