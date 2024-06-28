31 C
440 saplings planted at Supermarket in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 27: A plantation drive was carried out at Supermarket here on Thursday with the planting of 440 saplings covering a stretch of around 690 meters as part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Participating in the drive, Nagaland environment, forest and climate change minister CL John emphasised the significance of clean air as the foundation of our existence. He called upon the community and various council members to raise awareness among the people of the state about the importance of protecting the air we breathe.

To combat climate change, John exhorted the NCC and other community members to actively participate in tree-planting initiatives to safeguard our planet and the environment.

In his keynote address, commissioner and secretary, environment, forest and climate change Y Kikheto Sema expressed concern over the failure to take care and protect nature.

He stressed the importance of creating awareness among the public about the rich biodiversity of our planet and the urgent need to address climate change.

Pointing out that climate change has become a critical issue that could potentially disrupt our peaceful coexistence with the environment in the near future, Sema said Dimapur’s air quality is below the national average, with an air quality index of only 96.

He urged the citizens to plant more trees to improve air quality for the present and future generations.

Lhinghokim Touthang, DFO in-charge Dimapur, who chaired the programme, the NCAP was launched by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change in 2019 with the aim of reducing the concentration of particulate matter by 40% from 2017 level by 2026.

He said the Dimapur Forest Division has been actively implementing pollution-mitigating works under the NCAP with the installation of vertical gardens in areas with high traffic movement and air pollution.

She appealed to the citizens of the district to take proper care of the gardens, emphasising that reduced pollution and improved air quality would benefit everyone.

Repoll ordered in 1 polling station under Dimapur Municipal Council

