5.7 acres poppy plantation destroyed in Churachandpur

IMPHAL, Dec 15: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that 5.7 acres of illegal poppy plantation was destroyed in Churachandpur district.

Singh lauded the state police, Assam Rifles and the forest department for the joint drive in Thinghangjang area.

In a post on X, Singh said, “Well done, combined team of Churachandpur Police, 36 AR, CCPur Forest Division, and NAB for their successful operation in the Thinghangjang area under Tuibuong Sub-division. The destruction of approximately 5.7 acres of illicit cultivation is a commendable achievement.”

“Let us continue to approach future operations with the same zeal and determination,” the CM added. (PTI)

